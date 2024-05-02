DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Makes New $45,000 Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $105.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.07. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $88.33 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

