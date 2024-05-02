DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 255,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,159,000 after buying an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 664,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,263,000 after buying an additional 150,791 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.47.

PPG opened at $130.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.91. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

PPG Industries announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

