Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

D opened at $51.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $57.27.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

