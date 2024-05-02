DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Benchmark from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DASH. Truist Financial raised their target price on DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.68.

NASDAQ:DASH traded down $16.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,947,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,437. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of -77.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.72. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $60.36 and a 1-year high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DoorDash will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $17,458,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $17,458,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $7,408,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,969 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,942.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 480,782 shares of company stock valued at $63,130,157. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

