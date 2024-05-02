DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Down to $8.32

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.32, but opened at $7.99. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 83,638 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

DRDGOLD Price Performance

DRDGOLD Cuts Dividend

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.1058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in DRDGOLD by 7.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,563,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,818,000 after purchasing an additional 430,603 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 317,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

