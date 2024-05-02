Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.62.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $99.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $100.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

