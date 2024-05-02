Dynex Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $40.42 Million (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Dynex coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynex has a total market capitalization of $40.42 million and $1.78 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dynex has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dynex Coin Profile

Dynex was first traded on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 88,790,490 coins and its circulating supply is 88,788,066 coins. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 88,768,735.76567368. The last known price of Dynex is 0.45700449 USD and is down -5.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $2,011,624.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.