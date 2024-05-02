E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Gap Up to $4.26

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.26, but opened at $4.69. E2open Parent shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 635,632 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETWO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on E2open Parent from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 18.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

