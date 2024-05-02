Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) CEO Susan G. Riel Acquires 5,260 Shares

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) CEO Susan G. Riel bought 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $98,519.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 332,210 shares in the company, valued at $6,222,293.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $567.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.02. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.71%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.
Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.
