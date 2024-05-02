Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) CEO Susan G. Riel Acquires 5,260 Shares

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) CEO Susan G. Riel bought 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $98,519.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 332,210 shares in the company, valued at $6,222,293.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $567.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.02. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth $194,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 204.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

