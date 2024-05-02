Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Argus

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Argus from $290.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.60.

NYSE:ETN traded down $2.05 on Thursday, reaching $309.98. 1,237,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.35 and its 200-day moving average is $260.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton has a 1-year low of $165.24 and a 1-year high of $333.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 142.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

