eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $49.00 at Mizuho

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EBAY. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.84.

eBay stock opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.74. eBay has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $52.93.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 39.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $547,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,030 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $254,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $53,019,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $272,551,000 after buying an additional 1,141,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of eBay by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,182,095 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $360,749,000 after buying an additional 1,130,089 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

