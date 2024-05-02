Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.65.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $226.09. The stock had a trading volume of 200,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $231.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.