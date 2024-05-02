Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Edison International updated its FY24 guidance to $4.75-5.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.750-5.050 EPS.

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International stock opened at $71.28 on Thursday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $74.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.60.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

