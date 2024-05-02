Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Edison International updated its FY24 guidance to $4.75-5.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.750-5.050 EPS.
Edison International Price Performance
Edison International stock opened at $71.28 on Thursday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $74.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Edison International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Edison International
Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.
