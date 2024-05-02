Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.
Element Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of ESI opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81.
Element Solutions Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions
In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 11,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $269,212.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $1,430,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,341,964. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 11,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $269,212.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,327,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,203 shares of company stock worth $2,255,110. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.
About Element Solutions
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
