Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $737.20, but opened at $775.00. Eli Lilly and Company shares last traded at $792.56, with a volume of 2,871,495 shares traded.

The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 59.28% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Terril Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 21,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $762.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $669.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.04 billion, a PE ratio of 114.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

