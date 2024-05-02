Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Lessened by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 3.3% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $775.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $761.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $669.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $399.26 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The company has a market capitalization of $736.86 billion, a PE ratio of 133.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $736.15.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

