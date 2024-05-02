Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Up 6% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) were up 6% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $795.50 and last traded at $781.40. Approximately 3,705,738 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,022,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $737.20.
The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 59.28% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $738.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $762.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $669.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
