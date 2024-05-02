Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,000. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $11,876,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 357.4% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $106.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.56. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $115.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

