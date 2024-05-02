Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stake Lifted by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Entergy stock opened at $106.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $108.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,685. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

