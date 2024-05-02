Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1731 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Epiroc AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Epiroc AB (publ) Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EPOKY opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. Epiroc AB (publ) had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 25.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Epiroc AB will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.