Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQX. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.80 to C$9.25 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.10.
Equinox Gold Stock Performance
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
