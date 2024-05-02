Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQX. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.80 to C$9.25 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.10.

Shares of EQX opened at C$7.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$8.90.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

