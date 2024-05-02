Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EQH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

EQH stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.24. The company had a trading volume of 382,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,888. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.86. Equitable has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $39.11.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,026,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,887.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equitable news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,367.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,026,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,887.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,907 shares of company stock worth $6,395,849 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,425,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equitable by 1,739.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 153,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 144,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $894,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

