Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Equitable Price Performance
NYSE:EQH opened at $38.85 on Thursday. Equitable has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $39.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.40.
Equitable Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 27.24%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,026,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,254 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,887.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,367.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,026,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,887.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,907 shares of company stock valued at $6,395,849 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Equitable Company Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.
