Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EPRT. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.50 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

EPRT opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.60. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $143,307.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,192,571.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 9,188 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $238,979.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,433,053.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $143,307.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,192,571.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,906 shares of company stock worth $674,749 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,730,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,921,000 after acquiring an additional 134,840 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,931,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,346 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,015,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,484 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 31.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,305,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,762,000 after buying an additional 1,267,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,697,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,904,000 after buying an additional 187,256 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.