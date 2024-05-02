Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 3,808 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 326,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $425,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IWP stock opened at $107.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.58. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $114.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.