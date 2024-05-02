Essex Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $468.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $527.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

