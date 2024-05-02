Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $514,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $76.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

