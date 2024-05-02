Essex Financial Services Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $489.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $374.85 and a 1 year high of $536.63. The firm has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $514.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $485.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

