Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 46,062 iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 121,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter worth $930,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter worth $481,000. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PICK stock opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.20. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $37.91.

About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

