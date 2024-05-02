Essex Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,130 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 348,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Up 2.9 %

EBC stock opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 49.59% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Luis Borgen sold 40,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $526,967.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

(Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

