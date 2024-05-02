Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,957 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

OTIS opened at $91.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Otis Worldwide

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.