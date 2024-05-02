Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 6,646 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,366 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,646 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth $7,954,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 721,662 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,926,000 after buying an additional 111,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,111,000 after buying an additional 118,706 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RIO opened at $67.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.42.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $2.58 per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Further Reading

