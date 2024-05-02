Essex Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,981,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $889,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTIP stock opened at $47.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

