Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Announces Earnings Results

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.
Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 13.2 %
NYSE EL opened at $127.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $246.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.50 and a 200-day moving average of $138.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 97.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.07.
Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
