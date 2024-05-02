Exelon Co. (EXC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on June 14th

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Exelon has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Exelon has a payout ratio of 58.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Exelon to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.0%.

EXC stock opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.04. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.92.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

