Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Cut to $139.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EXR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.67.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of EXR stock opened at $138.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $164.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.55 and its 200 day moving average is $138.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.32%.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,095,585,000 after buying an additional 12,055,172 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,083,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,738,000 after acquiring an additional 577,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 599.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,657 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,107,000 after purchasing an additional 186,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

