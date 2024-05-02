F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX) to Issue $0.26 Dividend

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2613 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of XFIX opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.86. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $52.23.
F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Company Profile
