F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX) to Issue $0.26 Dividend

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2613 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XFIX opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.86. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $52.23.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Company Profile

The F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (XFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on investing in what is perceived to be undervalued sectors and securities in the US fixed income space. The fund has no limitations in terms of maturity or credit quality.

