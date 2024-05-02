F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

FNB traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 32,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,755. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.00. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $14.19.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $406.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $87,505. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

