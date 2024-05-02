Facilities by ADF plc (LON:ADF) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.90 Per Share

Posted by on May 2nd, 2024

Facilities by ADF plc (LON:ADFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Facilities by ADF’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Facilities by ADF Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ADF opened at GBX 55 ($0.69) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 53.86. Facilities by ADF has a 52-week low of GBX 37.26 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 61.70 ($0.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £44.50 million, a PE ratio of 771.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Facilities by ADF in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADF

Facilities by ADF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Facilities by ADF plc provides premium serviced production facilities to the film and high-end television industry in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Hire of Facilities and Fuel Cards by ADF. The company's fleet is made up of mobile make-up, costume and artiste trailers, production offices, mobile bathrooms, diners, school rooms, and technical vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Facilities by ADF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facilities by ADF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.