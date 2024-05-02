Farmland Partners Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Farmland Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 47.1% annually over the last three years. Farmland Partners has a payout ratio of 600.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Farmland Partners to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:FPI opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $536.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.75. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $13.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FPI shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Farmland Partners

About Farmland Partners

(Get Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.