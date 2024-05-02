Fetch.ai Trading Down 10.5% This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.73 billion and $216.81 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.04 or 0.00003447 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00057490 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00022708 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00014693 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 848,144,403 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

