FFT Wealth Management LLC Invests $229,000 in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELS stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.02. The company had a trading volume of 184,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,186. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.05 and a 200 day moving average of $66.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.85.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

