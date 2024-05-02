First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Down to $6.85

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.85, but opened at $6.56. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 2,386,049 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AG. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on First Majestic Silver from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $136.95 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.0048 dividend. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,876,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,710 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,985,680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 266,864 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 444,848 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 231,690 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Articles

