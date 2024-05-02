First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ORIX by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in ORIX by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ORIX during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in ORIX by 12.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ORIX by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 78,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Stock Performance

Shares of IX traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,100. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.86. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $83.04 and a 52-week high of $113.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

