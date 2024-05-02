First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 2,576 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Valero Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,949,000 after buying an additional 517,068 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $552,651,000 after purchasing an additional 121,057 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,218 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,098,000 after purchasing an additional 133,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,013,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,291,000 after purchasing an additional 122,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.40.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.58. 482,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

