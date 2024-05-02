First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 2,836 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.18. 280,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.54.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

