First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 310 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in Equinix by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 310,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,459,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $862.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.69, for a total value of $1,756,975.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,422,659.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,110 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.69, for a total value of $1,756,975.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,422,659.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,585 shares of company stock worth $3,818,268. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $696.64. 80,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,715. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $814.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $802.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $672.88 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The company has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

