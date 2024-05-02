First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 5,341 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 131,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 28,241 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 794,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,623,000 after purchasing an additional 138,085 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 53,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 59,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $4,479,770.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,038,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,474,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 514,459 shares of company stock worth $36,371,155. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.5 %

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $74.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,608,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $75.55. The stock has a market cap of $133.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

Get Our Latest Report on SCHW

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.