First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,227 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 36.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 3.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 44.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.07. 366,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,459,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.52. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.55.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

