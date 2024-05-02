First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IQV. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.43.

IQVIA Stock Down 3.6 %

IQV traded down $8.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.45. 232,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,209. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.52.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

